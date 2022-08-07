Intro to Polo

press release: The Madison Polo Club will host community clinics on Sunday, August 7th, and Sunday, September 25th. The clinics will be held at our outdoor polo field at Hickory Knoll Farm - 1814 Caine Road, Fitchburg, WI 53575.

Learn polo fundamentals through a chalk talk, drills demo, and friendly scrimmage. Horses, play equipment, and instruction are provided, which means limited spaces. So if you know anyone who would be interested, have them sign-up soon!