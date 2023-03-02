press release: RENEW Wisconsin, through the city of Madison's MadiSUN program, is offering a free course to introduce anyone interested in a career in solar energy.

Our Intro to Solar Energy Work (PV 100) is an 8-hour course that introduces working in the solar industry, hosted on March 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The training will take place at Madison College's Commercial Avenue Campus (2125 Commercial Ave, Madison, WI) Room 242.

Participants will learn about the outlook for solar workers, how photovoltaic (PV) systems work, different types of PV systems, system components, and job site skills that will lead to a successful career.

Students attending the training will get insight into renewable energy careers and be better prepared for entry-level positions within the solar industry.

There are no prerequisites required, but space is limited. The registration link is here.

If there are any questions, they can email madisun@renewwisconsin.org or laurencohen@renewwisconsin.org .