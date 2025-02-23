Intro to Zen Experience

media release: Have you ever wondered what Zen meditation really is? Join our welcoming community for a beginner’s Intro to Zen Day. You will receive expert meditation instruction and an explanation of how and why it works, as well as how it can improve quality of life.

We will share:

• personalized meditation instruction and feedback

• the opportunity to work with a teacher

• an understanding of the body mechanics of correct meditation

• instruction in proper breathing

• the experience of chanting practice

All are welcome regardless of ability to pay. If the experience helps you, and you get value out of it, please consider a suggested $15 donation to pay for our space rental and to help make this practice available to others.

Please RSVP: tomyojizen@gmail.com

For more information: https://www.tomyoji.org/