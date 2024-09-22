Introduction to Spoon Carving

The Bodgery 740 Oscar Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Learn basics of woodworking in this beginner level class where we carve a spoon with handtools using Axe and Knife. $75.

Mike Yaker also known as Chief Bad Axe The Speaking Tree has over 35 yrs experience in woodworking and is passionate about sharing these skills. Working with our hands is a gateway to creativity and well being, while building a foundation for meaning purpose satisfaction and joy in one’s life.

