RSVP for Introduction to Adobe Lightroom Classic

press release: Today, most photographers spend as much time editing images as they do capturing photographs. We will demonstrate how to make editing simpler and more efficient, and discuss the digital workflow process. This is an introduction to the most popular editing software, but the overall concepts are generic and most functions are common to all editing programs. Editing of nature and landscape images, along with a brief look at editing images of people will be included. Youth Accepted: Ages 15 and up. Instructor: Kevin Hanley, Photographer

Time: 12-3pm, Saturday, September 14

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 6

Price: $56/$45 for Olbrich member