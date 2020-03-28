Introduction to eBird

press release: Offered in partnership with the Madison Audubon Society, this workshop will focus on getting you comfortable using the eBird website so you can benefit from the wealth of bird observation information in our area, track and share your birding checklists, and even use your smartphone to note what you see in the field. Registration is required and opens Feb 17 to Audubon Society members, and March 7 to the general public. Click this link to register: https:// madisonaudubon.org/ naturalists/2020/3/28/ learning-the-ropes-of-ebird