Introduction to Excel

Solve the mystery of the spreadsheet in this hands-on computer class at the Verona Public Library. Learn how to create and use a Microsoft Excel worksheet, complete with formulas and functions.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.