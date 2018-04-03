RSVP for Introduction to Lace Knitting

press release: Have you always loved the look of knitted lace items but have been afraid to try the technique because the process seems intimidating? Lace knitting is easier than you think once you know some tips and tricks. Join Mary Jo Harris, a local knitting designer, author, and member of the Madison Knitters' Guild, and have fun learning about the composition of knitted lace, some basic stitches, how to read a lace chart, and how to make a lace sampler. Bring worsted-weight yarn (no novelty yarn), stitch markers and needles in a size appropriate for your yarn, scissors, writing utensil and paper, and yarn needle (optional). Participants need to know how to cast on, bind off, knit, and purl. Adults and youth (ages 12 and up with an adult); each participant pays the registration fee.

Tuesday, April 10, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 3

Cost: $45 per person | Course Number: 20-31