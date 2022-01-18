press release: Never meditated before? No problem! Struggled with previous attempts to meditate? No problem - the trained Tergar practice leaders are skilled in presenting the accessible teachings of Mingyur Rinpoche.

Join our hybrid Introduction to Meditation course Tuesday, January 18 and January 25, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST. The course is offered free of charge and is open to the public. This course is offered in hybrid form so you can choose between joining us online via zoom or in-person at our location on 301 S. Blount St in Madison, WI. Registration is required for both the in-person and the zoom version.

This new Introduction to Meditation course is an important tool to reach people searching for a solution to their "monkey mind" problems. The program introduces new meditators to simple meditation practices and has been updated with new videos by Rinpoche, experiential activities, and more.

Website Tergar Madison: https://tergar.org/ communities-and-practice- groups/find-a-center-or-group/ madison/

Event Landing page: https://tergar.app. neoncrm.com/np/clients/tergar/ event.jsp?event=4194&