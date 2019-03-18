Introduction to Microsoft Excel

press release: Solve the mystery of the spreadsheet in this hands-on computer class at the Verona Public Library on Monday, March 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to create and use a Microsoft Excel worksheet, complete with formulas and functions. You will also learn how to format and sort data, and create charts. Training is provided by John Harris from Harris Multimedia & Computers. This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.