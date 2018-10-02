Introduction to Microsoft Word

press release: This class if perfect for users with basic computer skills who want to learn more about word processing. This class is designed to walk you through the basic features of Microsoft Word and the tools you’ll need to be familiar with to create your very own Word documents. Registration is required since space is limited.

This class is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.