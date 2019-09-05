RSVP for Introduction to Night Photography

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn how to photograph the moon, buildings, and other after-dark subjects using your camera's manual settings. This lecture-style class explores the equipment, camera settings, proper exposure, and composition ideas that will improve your success with night photography. Bring a digital camera capable of shooting in the manual mode (ability to set aperture and shutter speed). Instructor: John Lorimer, Photography Instructor

Time:  6:30-9pm, Thursday, September 12

Registration Deadline: Thursday, September 5

Price: $56/$45 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
