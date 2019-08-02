RSVP for Introduction to Painting with Soft Pastels
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Soft pastels are fun to use, colorful, versatile, and expressive. You will be introduced to this fascinating dry painting medium through floral or nature-based exercises on two different papers. This workshop is a good refresher for those with some experience. All papers provided; supply list provided. Youth Accepted: Agest 14 and up. Instructor: Kay Brathol-Hostvet, Artist
Time: 10am-4pm, Sunday, August 11
Registration Deadline: Friday, August 2
Price: $125/$100 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
Arts Notices