RSVP for Introduction to Painting with Soft Pastels

press release: Soft pastels are fun to use, colorful, versatile, and expressive. You will be introduced to this fascinating dry painting medium through floral or nature-based exercises on two different papers. This workshop is a good refresher for those with some experience. All papers provided; supply list provided. Youth Accepted: Agest 14 and up. Instructor: Kay Brathol-Hostvet, Artist

Time: 10am-4pm, Sunday, August 11

Registration Deadline: Friday, August 2

Price: $125/$100 for Olbrich member