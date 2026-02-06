Introduction to Permaculture Design

Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Spring Green 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Permaculture is a design process that uses ecological principles to create healthy and resilient food systems and communities. In this interactive workshop, you will learn about permaculture basics, what are ecological and permaculture principles, and how these principles are applied to garden design. You will also learn organic garden techniques (including from the Kitchen Garden at Taliesin) that can be adapted to your property. Learn new ideas to get your gardens ready for spring!

