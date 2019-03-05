Introduction to the Internet

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: This class is specifically designed for computer users who are new to the Internet. The class will cover Internet terminology, conducting simple searches, navigating web pages, and other best practices. The library will supply laptops so attendees can follow along. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
608-845-7180
