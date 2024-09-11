Introduction to Woodworking For Kids

media release: Kids have the opportunity to learn basic woodworking skills and develop important life skills building character with discipline and patience while growing creativity, problem solving and confidence with a sense of purpose. $50/week.

Mike Yaker also known as Chief Bad Axe The Speaking Tree has over 35 yrs experience in woodworking and is passionate about sharing these skills. Working with our hands is a gateway to creativity and well being, while building a foundation for meaning purpose satisfaction and joy in one’s life.