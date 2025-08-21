RSVP for Intuitive Abstraction

media release:

Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 10a-1p | Deadline to register: August 21, 2025

$90

Materials Included: Paint, paper, canvas

What to bring: Your imagination!

Level: Beginner/No prior experience necessary

Ages 18+

Explore the possibilities and rewards of intuitive abstract painting. Connect with your inner creativity through mindful attention to your feelings and imagination. The class will survey various tools and techniques the artist uses to create intuitive abstract expressions on paper and canvas. Enjoy the act of painting for painting’s sake and discover the potential of this art practice.

Artist Bio: Jenever Graham is a mixed media artist based in Madison, Wisconsin. Graham grew up in Florida and since early adulthood has traveled throughout the States and lived in many places. Her background is in anthropology and archival science, and she has created art all her life in one form or another.

Experimentation and playful intuition are at the forefront of Graham’s painting practice. With bold colors and layered textures, her paintings are made up of acrylic paint and ink, oil sticks

and pastels, paper, pens, and pencils on canvas, paper, and paneled boards.

Drawing inspiration from her travels and the beauty of the Midwest, Graham’s work performs as a reflection of her personal experiences. She often paints imaginary landscapes and situations from her memory and personal photographs.