media release: Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the Museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden each Thursday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema kicks off the 2023 season with this acclaimed anime feature from director Masaaki Yuassa (“Mindgame,” “The Tatami Galaxy”). Fourteenth-century historical fiction plays out with a heavy glam-rock sensibility in this story of two outcasts who use their talents to achieve stardom and challenge the social and political status-quo. Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes.

In Japanese with English subtitles.

Content Warning: Rated PG-13, not appropriate for younger viewers due to violent imagery.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Tickets told at 7:30 PM in the MMoCA Lobby the night of the film screening. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.