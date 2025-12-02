RSVP for The Invasive Golden Oyster Mushroom Is Affecting Local Fungi – Now What?

media release: The Arboretum’s long-running Winter Enrichment series offers engaging talks and conversation for naturalists, volunteers, friends, and community members.

The 2026 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center. Registration is now open.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (They will not be streamed or recorded.) Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Students can register for free using the student registration form (link opens in new tab).

Thursday, Feb. 12

Aishwarya Veerabahu, PhD candidate, UW–Madison Department of Botany

Now that the ecological impacts of invasive golden oysters have been published and entered the public conversation, what happens next? Veerabahu, the Arboretum’s Leopold Research Fellow, will weave together the social, evolutionary, and ecological aspects of managing golden oyster mushrooms moving forward. Fee: $10. Register by February 8.