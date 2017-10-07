RSVP for Invasive Species Identification & Monitoring

10/11/17 Wednesday, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

UW- Madison Arboretum Class: Invasive Species Identification and Monitoring. Early detection is the best way to minimize the impact of invasive species. The Great Lakes Early Detection Network (GLEDN) app is one tool citizen scientists can use to help report invasive plant species. This workshop will cover impacts and identification and how to use the app. Come prepared for time outdoors and bring your smartphone. Meet at the Visitor Center. Instructor: Anne Pearce, Wisconsin First Detector Network program coordinator. This workshop qualifies as advanced training for Master Naturalist volunteers. Fee: $30 (FOA $27). Preregister by Oct. 7. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. #608-263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/