Inventing the Alphabet

press release: ANNUAL SCHEWE LECTURE: Johanna Drucker, UCLA

This remarkable set of signs that developed among people in the Ancient Near East now undergirds our global communications. Tracking the alphabet across its 4,000-year history provides a study in the transmission of knowledge—through textual, visual, archaeological, and bibliographic sources. As methods of knowledge production evolve, so does our understanding of the alphabet, bringing new evidence and arguments into focus.

