ONLINE: Investing in Latinx Talent

media release:The Latino Professionals Association of Greater Madison invites you to be part of our 2020 #YoSoy Series! For this year’s Yo Soy event, we focused on our Civic and Public Engagement pillar by hosting a series of virtual conversations on Educational Pathways, Career Advancement, and Workplace Culture. Next up is our "Investing in Latinx Talent" Call To Action Virtual Luncheon on Friday, October 16th!

We are honored to welcome keynote speaker Andrés T. Tapia, Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry. Mr. Tapia has been one of the leading voices in shaping a contemporary, next-generation approach to diversity and inclusion.

Special thanks to Local Voices Network for partnering with LPA to record and transcribe these conversations using their technology and expert facilitation. To read or listen to the full conversations, please visit www.lvn.org

Would you like to engage further? Become a sponsor! For more information, please contact us at information@lpamadison.org.