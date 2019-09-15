press release: Join us at the Arts + Literature Laboratory on Sunday, September 15 at 8:00pm for an evening with Invisible Bird. Tickets are $10 in advance (https://invisiblebird.bpt.me )and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off with a valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

A guitar, trumpet, and drum trio collectively led by three engaging and unique artists from the Bay Area and Colorado; Scott Amendola, Shane Endsley, and Dave Devine. Invisible Bird was formed in 2017 and is releasing it's debut album, Flutter to Fuzz, in the Spring of 2018. The group broadly employs the use of electronics to branch out from the raw acoustic trio sound. Trumpet and guitar take turns covering bass lines and all three players create swirling digital textures with a hefty collection of boutique stomp boxes. The three distinct compositional voices in the group craft original music that transport the listener from rootsy back beats to anthemic indie rock to acoustic modern jazz trio to ambient electronica. Invisible Bird also reinvents classic repertoire from artists like Nick Drake an Joni Mitchell and toys with new hits from artists like Bruno Mars and Rihanna. The debut album features cameos from special guests Sam Amidon and Orenda Fink (Azure Ray). Look for the group to be on the road starting in June of 2018!