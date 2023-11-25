Invisible Cartoons, Joe & the Band

× Expand invisiblecartoons.com Invisible Cartoons (from left): Ryan Caldwell, Ryan Worthy, Justin Birchard, Chris Shern, Jeff Goluszka.

media release: Chicagoland’s Invisible Cartoons will make their triumphant return to Madison's Come Back In after Thanksgiving! Invisible Cartoons plays upbeat “smile-rock” with funk and rock influences and will be playing some future hits off their upcoming album. World-class party music.

https://invisiblecartoons.com/

Joe and the Band is a Madison-area farm-rock supergroup featuring members of The Sharrows and The Civil Engineers. For fans of Neil Young, The Grateful Dead, and Motown grooves. A rare treat not to be missed!

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ixClI-r4VI4

https://www.facebook.com/events/1796715850782278/