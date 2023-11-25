Invisible Cartoons, Joe & the Band
Come Back In 508 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
invisiblecartoons.com
Invisible Cartoons (from left): Ryan Caldwell, Ryan Worthy, Justin Birchard, Chris Shern, Jeff Goluszka.
media release: Chicagoland’s Invisible Cartoons will make their triumphant return to Madison's Come Back In after Thanksgiving! Invisible Cartoons plays upbeat “smile-rock” with funk and rock influences and will be playing some future hits off their upcoming album. World-class party music.
https://invisiblecartoons.com/
Joe and the Band is a Madison-area farm-rock supergroup featuring members of The Sharrows and The Civil Engineers. For fans of Neil Young, The Grateful Dead, and Motown grooves. A rare treat not to be missed!
