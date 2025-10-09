The Invisible Mammal: Protecting Bats for People and the Planet

media release: Dr. Winifred Frick, chief scientist at Bat Conservation International (BCI), will share the ecological importance of bats, the urgent need for their conservation, and the power of storytelling to drive environmental action. In this talk, Dr. Frick will highlight the vital roles bats play in ecosystems across the globe providing critical services to nature and people alike. Yet, despite their value, bats remain among the least understood and most threatened mammals, facing mounting pressures from habitat loss, climate change, and disease.

Through science, collaboration, and community engagement, Bat Conservation International works to shift perceptions of bats from fear to fascination, while advancing solutions that protect biodiversity and promote sustainable development. This work connects to the mission of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, emphasizing how fostering a sense of awe and appreciation for the natural world deepens our connection and responsibility to conserve it. This alignment underscores the importance of emotional engagement in environmental work—not just scientific understanding. A central theme of the talk will include how bats inspire action.

Dr. Frick is a central character in the forthcoming independent film, The Invisible Mammal, a documentary that brings bats—and the women scientists working to protect them—out of the shadows and into the public eye. By showcasing bats as charismatic, ecologically essential, and threatened with extinction, the film creates a moving narrative that builds empathy and motivates stewardship. Ultimately, Dr. Frick will make the case that protecting bats is not just a scientific imperative but also a cultural one. By connecting science with story, and conservation with community, we can share the value of bats and inspire collective action to safeguard the natural systems on which we all depend.