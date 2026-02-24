The Invisible Mammal

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join us for an inspiring evening to celebrate International Women's Day, focusing on the crucial role women play in conservation efforts worldwide. The event features "The Invisible Mammal", a feature-length documentary film about bats, infectious disease, and women in science. In this intensely cinematic film, bats are rendered poetically visible: spectacularly streaming out of caves or bridges, or cradled in a gloved hand, wings extended. This film follows a team of women scientists trying to save bats from the deadly White-nose Syndrome, which is putting North American bats at threat of extinction. Following the film, engage with a diverse panel of women in the conservation field. Our panel will explore:

Key Challenges: Discuss the unique barriers women encounter in conservation roles and strategies to overcome them.

Innovative Solutions: Highlight innovative approaches women are implementing to address environmental issues.

Empowerment and Leadership: Explore pathways to empower more women in environmental stewardship roles.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow attendees and panelists to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Cost: Free*

Age: 14+

*Suggested $5 donation to our environmental education programs to cover the costs of the screening. You will have the option to add this when reserving your ticket.

Info

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment
Movies
608-224-3604
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Invisible Mammal - 2026-03-08 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Invisible Mammal - 2026-03-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Invisible Mammal - 2026-03-08 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Invisible Mammal - 2026-03-08 18:00:00 ical