media release: Join us for an inspiring evening to celebrate International Women's Day, focusing on the crucial role women play in conservation efforts worldwide. The event features "The Invisible Mammal", a feature-length documentary film about bats, infectious disease, and women in science. In this intensely cinematic film, bats are rendered poetically visible: spectacularly streaming out of caves or bridges, or cradled in a gloved hand, wings extended. This film follows a team of women scientists trying to save bats from the deadly White-nose Syndrome, which is putting North American bats at threat of extinction. Following the film, engage with a diverse panel of women in the conservation field. Our panel will explore:

Key Challenges: Discuss the unique barriers women encounter in conservation roles and strategies to overcome them.

Innovative Solutions: Highlight innovative approaches women are implementing to address environmental issues.

Empowerment and Leadership: Explore pathways to empower more women in environmental stewardship roles.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow attendees and panelists to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Cost: Free*

Age: 14+

*Suggested $5 donation to our environmental education programs to cover the costs of the screening. You will have the option to add this when reserving your ticket.