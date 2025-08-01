Iolanthe or, The Peer and the Peri

media release: By Arthur Sullivan & W.S. Gilbert

Director J. Michael Bruno

Music Director Christopher Ramaekers

Madison Savoyards presents Gilbert & Sullivan’s fairy opera, Iolanthe, centered on a feud between a band of sassy fairies and the British House of Lords. Musicians, singers, and dancers take the stage of the Bartell Theatre in downtown Madison from August 1 to 10, 2025 to perform one of the most beloved of the G&S repertoire.

Iolanthe, a fairy, commits the ultimate crime by marrying a mortal. Twenty five years later, her half-human, half-fairy son now wishes to marry a mortal – but it’s a crime punishable by death. Left with no choice, Iolanthe sets out to challenge this law.

Featuring a melodious score and brilliant wit, Iolanthe not only targets peers of the realm and the British system of government but also offers thinly disguised portraits of Queen Victoria and William Gladstone (Liberal PM of the day).

Performed on the Drury Stage

Free Children’s Pre-show August 2nd 1:00pm

Youth are invited to join us on Saturday, August 2 at 1:00 for a pre-show event for children of all ages (particularly 4+). We’ll unwind Gilbert’s twisting words, make sense of Sullivan’s music, and quiz some of this cast of characters, all while getting a behind-the-scenes preview of what’s to come in the matinee that afternoon! This event will run 45 minutes, and is free and open to the public.