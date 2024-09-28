The Iowans

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: Time Won't Wait  Album Release 

The Iowans, led by first cousins Christina and Katie, creates a musical journey by combining their genetic harmonies and original songs with elements of folk, classical, old-timey and groovy jazz.  This perfect storm delivers an adventurous journey into the Americana landscape. Celebrate the release of their long-anticipated debut album Time Won't Wait and immerse yourself in the mysterious in-between space where light meets dark and earth touches sky—a heart-holding, soul-filling experience awaits. 

www.iowansmusic.com

TICKETS: $20

Info

Music
608-877-4400
