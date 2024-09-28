media release: Time Won't Wait Album Release

The Iowans, led by first cousins Christina and Katie, creates a musical journey by combining their genetic harmonies and original songs with elements of folk, classical, old-timey and groovy jazz. This perfect storm delivers an adventurous journey into the Americana landscape. Celebrate the release of their long-anticipated debut album Time Won't Wait and immerse yourself in the mysterious in-between space where light meets dark and earth touches sky—a heart-holding, soul-filling experience awaits.

www.iowansmusic.com

TICKETS: $20