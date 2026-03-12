Iran Conflict

media release: The political situation in Iran and the Middle East is evolving at a rapid pace. A special panel discussion exploring recent developments in the region will be held at the Mt. Horeb Public Library Monday, March 23 at 6:30pm. Featuring experts from UW-Madison's political science department, this evening will delve into the area's history and complex dynamics and afford plenty of time for your questions.

The panel features:

Andrew Kydd, professor of political science: Kydd's research and expertise addresses international security issues including nuclear weapons, terrorism, and preventive war.

Nadav Shelef, Harvey M. Meyerhoff Professor of Israel Studies and professor of political science: Shelef has an extensive background in studying and teaching Israeli and Middle East politics and society.

Jon Pevehouse, professor of international relations: Pevehouse's work focuses on American foreign policy, international trade, politics, and international diplomacy.

Capt. Scott Mobely (US Navy, retired), professor and warship captain: Mobely examines international security, civil-military relations and military operation.

The evening will be chaired by Yoshiko Herrera, professor of political science/international relations.