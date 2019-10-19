press release: IRENA SENDLER: IN THE NAME OF THEIR MOTHERS (2011) will be shown at the Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd. Madison. There is no charge for this 57 minute film, a display and refreshments.

Irena Sendler saw the suffering of Warsaw's Jews and reached out to her most trusted colleagues for help and outwitted the Nazis during World War II. Together they rescued over 2500 Jewish children. "This film expertly captures the will and character of the women of the resistance against the backdrop of occupied Poland."

WINNER OF THE UK JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL BEST DOCUMENTARY AUDIENCE AWARD For INFORMATION: (608) 831-8827.