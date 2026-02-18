iRest Yoga Nidra: Guided Meditation Through the Layers of Awareness

media release: Yoga nidra is a guided meditation that allows one to embrace the fullness of life by moving through the various embodied layers of awareness. It creates a sense of deep peace, relaxation, and nourishes resilience to deal with the stressors of everyday life. The practice has been found to regulate one’s nervous system to facilitate improved sleep and enhance overall wellbeing.

Leader

Iris Mickey is a certified iRest yoga nidra teacher and a certified yoga therapist. She has spent her whole adult life working in various fields in the Healing Arts. Iris is grateful for the depth of knowledge that her many teachers have shared with her and brings those teachings to everyday life through yoga, qigong, yoga nidra, voice as a yoga practice and individual and group sound immersion experiences.

$37/person.

Please register on the Holy Wisdom website by March 7, 2026. There is no refund for cancellations.