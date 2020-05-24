Irish Fest in the Barn
5/24, Sugarland Barn, 8637 Linley Road, Arena, with Katie Grennan, Trian, Rising Gael, West Wind, Baal Tinne, Boxing the Compass, Three Pints Gone, Trinity Irish Dancers, Slipjig, Ballyheigue.
