Irish Flag Ceremony

media release: You Are Invited! Come as you are, all are safe here. In 2026, the Dane County Shamrock Club celebrates its 52nd year! Join us in celebrating all things Irish, raising the flag of Ireland in the Wisconsin state Capitol Rotunda, noon on March 15! All are welcome. FREE and open to the public. No ticket or reservation is required.

Come celebrate All Things Irish with the Madison Pipes and Drums, Irish step dancers, Irish music, and a short program, introducing our Irish Person of the Year (our very own Steve Goldberg) and raising the Irish flag in the Rotunda. Come early for the best view.

The Madison St. Patrick's Day Parade immediately follows our program, stepping off at 1:30pm, and marching around the Capitol Square.

Questions? Email to danecountyshamrockclub@gmail.com and see our website at:www.danecountyshamrockclub.org

