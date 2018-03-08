Irish Genealogy: Ulster Historical Foundation Tour

press release: The Wisconsin Historical Society is proud to be a part of the 2018 Ulster Historical Foundation Lecture Tour!

Join Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt from the Foundation during their annual North American lecture tour to learn how to get the most out of Irish resources and records, gain strategies for breaking down brick walls, and grasp important historical context that may help fill in gaps in your research.

Whether you are just beginning your Irish research or have been at it for years, you won’t want to miss these workshops!

Introduction to Irish and Scots-Irish Family History Research

Using land records: Griffith's Valuation, Tithe and Estate Records

Census substitutes and other important sources for the 18th and 19th centuries

Records Related to the Different Churches in Ireland

Sources for finding seventeenth-century families in Ireland, includes, though does not focus exclusively on the Plantation of Ulster

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Room 126, Memorial Library, 728 State Street

Cost: $30 includes a box lunch.