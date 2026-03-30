Irish Pub Sing-along

media release: Calling all you Wild Rovers! Come join us at Muso a wee bit after St. Patrick’s day for a post-blizzard musical celebration of all things Irish. We’ll be singing Irish songs and playing Irish tunes. Led by “Daithi the Fiddler” Wolfe, and featuring special guests from the Currach, song books will be provided. All are welcome to join in for tunes and songs.

The sing-along will follow the Madison Slow Irish Session which runs from 5PM-7PM on 4/19.