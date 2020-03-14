press release: Please join us for a beginner-friendly Irish Set Dance at the Wil-Mar Center! We will offer beginner dance instruction from 3:00-3:30, and dancing with live music from 3:30-6:00. Don't worry if you're not a seasoned set dancer - all dances will be called! Gender-neutral language will be used. No partner necessary. Please see Facebook event for more information! We are asking a minimum of $7 as a contribution toward the room rental and so we can pay our musician friends.

2020 dates (Second Saturdays): March 14, May 9, June 13, July 11, August 8, Sept 12, Oct 10, Nov 14, December 12