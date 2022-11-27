media release: This is a slow Irish session for beginners and intermediate players. Tunes will be played at a slower tempo to facilitate learning the traditional tunes and learning to play in a group. It is also an open session, meaning that all are welcome to join in. You're also welcome to bring printed music with you. 5-7 pm, fourth Sundays. More info and printable music at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1549540612060303