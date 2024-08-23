IRL mfg

Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A sound and visual collection celebrating the poignant, weird, and vulnerable of the analog human condition. Part painting exhibition, concert, performative dance, immersive experience, garage sale, and more!

artists/performers: Bethany Alwa,  Laura Annis, Marina Kelly, Paulina King, Sharon Lomasney, Raven Mack, Baxter Montgomery, Mister Moyer, David Mueller, Amy Regutti, Tim Russell, Liz Sexe, and Def Sonic.

Art Exhibits & Events, Music
