media release: A sound and visual collection celebrating the poignant, weird, and vulnerable of the analog human condition. Part painting exhibition, concert, performative dance, immersive experience, garage sale, and more!

artists/performers: Bethany Alwa, Laura Annis, Marina Kelly, Paulina King, Sharon Lomasney, Raven Mack, Baxter Montgomery, Mister Moyer, David Mueller, Amy Regutti, Tim Russell, Liz Sexe, and Def Sonic.