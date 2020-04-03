Iron Chef Cook-off

press release: Iron Chef is April 3, from 5:30pm-8:00pm! This event is the peak of the Tenant Resource Center year! Join us to support Housing Justice in Wisconsin as you eat your way through this delicious event! Daring volunteer chefs create a tasting menu around their mystery ingredient. The attendees are the real winners of this event with incredible food and great conversation. Join us to eat, drink, and socialize with people who are passionate about social justice and housing. Here's how you can get involved:

- Save the Date: Join us April 3, 2020 from 5:30pm-8:00pm at the Brink Lounge in Madison. Suggested donation is $25; no one is turned away for lack of funds. RSVP for the event today!

- Sponsor the Event: In addition to being a hero to TRC staff, sponsors can earn exciting rewards. Learn more on our sponsorship page! Also, everyone who supported us through The Big Share is listed as a sponsor to our event! Deadline for sponsorship is April 1!

- Calling all Chefs, Cooks, and Food Enthusiasts: Show off your cooking chops with this low-stakes, but exciting culinary challenge! If you're interested, please visit our website for more information.

- Help us Judge the Event: Is eating your secret skill? Then this is the role for you!