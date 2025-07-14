Ironbound

Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

1/29-2/15, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 2/7 & 14. $69-$54.

media release: Wisconsin Premiere. Directed by Marcella Kearns.

It takes work to dream... especially at a bus stop in New Jersey. An immigrant fighting for a better life learns what’s fleeting and what lasts in this clear-eyed and darkly funny portrait spanning 22 years. “Ironbound” is a meditation on hope, love and staying human.

“The play never sugarcoats, yet it steers clear of bleakness because Majok’s language is so entertainingly alive.” – The Washington Post

608-234-5001
