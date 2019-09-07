IronKids Fun Run

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Join the excitement and energy of IRONMAN Wisconsin weekend with the IRONKIDS Fun Run, happening Saturday, September 7, at 9 a.m. on the Capitol Square (start Martin Luther King BLVD).

Each participant receives a race bib, finisher t-shirt, medal, goodie bag and the pride of calling themselves an IRONKID! The IRONKIDS Fun Run is open to ages 6 months to 13 years, with the Diaper Dot Dash and Toddler Dot Trot as the newest additions for the youngest athletes.

Distances: (participant’s choice)

  • .6 mile (1 loop of Capitol Square)
  • 1.20 miles (2 loops of Capitol Square)
  • New this year! Toddler Dot Trot: 30 ft.
  • New this year! Diaper Dot Dash: 15 ft.

 Register here: ($20/person): https://bit.ly/2MFI7GL

Questions? Please contact Ellen Larson at larson@visitmadison.com or (608) 441-2633.

Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family
608-441-2633
