IronKids Fun Run
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Join the excitement and energy of IRONMAN Wisconsin weekend with the IRONKIDS Fun Run, happening Saturday, September 7, at 9 a.m. on the Capitol Square (start Martin Luther King BLVD).
Each participant receives a race bib, finisher t-shirt, medal, goodie bag and the pride of calling themselves an IRONKID! The IRONKIDS Fun Run is open to ages 6 months to 13 years, with the Diaper Dot Dash and Toddler Dot Trot as the newest additions for the youngest athletes.
Distances: (participant’s choice)
- .6 mile (1 loop of Capitol Square)
- 1.20 miles (2 loops of Capitol Square)
- New this year! Toddler Dot Trot: 30 ft.
- New this year! Diaper Dot Dash: 15 ft.
Register here: ($20/person): https://bit.ly/2MFI7GL
Questions? Please contact Ellen Larson at larson@visitmadison.com or (608) 441-2633.