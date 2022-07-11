Is Diverse Business Certification right for your business?

media release: Join Tondra Davis (state of Wisconsin), Kirsten Donkle (city of Madison), and Joe Oby (Dane County) to learn about Diverse Business Certification.

The State of Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program certifies Minority-Owned (MBE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (DVB) and Woman-Owned (WBE) businesses to provide better opportunities for them to do business with the State of Wisconsin. Learn about the application process and benefits of being certified with the State of Wisconsin.

The City of Madison Targeted Business Enterprise (TBE) programs work to ensure Small, Minority & Women Business Enterprises maximize their opportunity to compete for City contracting and procurement opportunities.

Dane County’s Targeted Business Enterprise (TBE) certification program includes certifying small, minority, and women-owned companies for work on County projects and assisting these businesses in navigating the County’s purchasing and contracting opportunities.

If you decide this certification is right for you, you’ll have an opportunity to join Tondra, Kirsten and Joe for an additional workshop on Monday, July 25th where they will guide you through the diverse business certification process for their respective agencies. The workshop will end with relevant paperwork being completed and submitted to appropriate agencies.