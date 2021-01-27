Is It Safe to Ride? How to Check a Secondhand or Post-Crash Bike for Safety

media release: We miss you! Join us Wednesday afternoons for open-house-style workshop time, with mechanics available to teach and discuss, and also tell you more about our plans for the Bike Center! No experience necessary, we're happy to teach as you go, but self-taught experts are also welcome to work independently.

Eight slots available for pre-register, feel free to call to see if there's space at any time Wednesdays. (608-698-9205) Masks are required and there's space enough for everyone to keep their distance.

The workshop is free to use at this time, but we survive on donations: please contribute what you can! paypal.me/freewheelmadison