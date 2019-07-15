press release: “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion,” the feature-length film based on the hugely popular franchise known to insiders as DanMachi, is coming to select U.S. movie theaters this summer. The original television series, first released outside of Japan by Sentai Filmworks in 2015, was a breakout hit and enduring fan favorite.

In addition to viewing the full feature, cinema audiences will be treated to an exclusive special feature including never-before-seen interviews with Japanese production staff, a JC STAFF studio tour, an art gallery and a retrospective look at the DanMachi franchise as a whole (including “Is It Wrong…” Season 1, “Sword Oratoria,” and “Hot Spring”).