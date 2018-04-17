Is Sustainability Color-Blind? Race and Class in Environmentalism

press release: Sustainability means different things to different people, and it’s not accessible to everyone. How can we make sustainability more accessible for people across the spectrum of race and class? Join the Office of Sustainability and the Multicultural Student Center in exploring how race and class affect the way we think about sustainability, as well as the campus resources that can help sustainability to become more available for all.

This event will be held in the Multicultural Student Center Lounge in the Red Gym on Tuesday April 17, from 5:30-6:30pm.