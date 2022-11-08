Is There an Alternative?

press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture by Roberto Mangabeira Unger (Harvard University), on Zoom.

Often the programme of the Left amounts to little more than a humanized version of that offered by the Right. Professor Unger discusses how to reconstruct a Left agenda for the 21st century in this online lecture.

﻿Roberto Mangabeira Unger is the Roscoe Pound Professor of Law at Harvard University and a faculty member of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Working within the tradition of classical social theory and pragmatism, Unger has engaged with legal theory, philosophy and religion, social and political theory, progressive alternatives, and economics. Long active in Brazilian politics, he was a founding member of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, and he has served as the Minister of Strategic Affairs in both the Lula and Dilma administrations. He has authored several books, most recently The Knowledge Economy (2019), The Universal History of Legal Thought (2021), and Governing the World Without World Government (2022).