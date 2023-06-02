Is There Gain from Pain?

media release: Caught in a vicious cycle of stress? Feeling physically tired yet mentally wired? Join bodywork therapist Miranda Merkes LMT and naturopathic doctor Ruddy ND for joint discussion in dispelling myths often in the way of true recovery and long-term wellness. They’ll provide a holistic map on how to help guide your daily bodymind practice in regaining its deeper connection and uncovering your full healing potential.

Dr. Ruddy is a national board-certified Naturopathic Doctor. His clinical areas of focus include mood/affective disorders, metabolic and digestive health, cardiovascular health, hormonal balancing, rheumatologic and other autoimmune conditions, as well as various chronic health issues such as hypertension, anxiety, insomnia, migraine and chronic fatigue. Dr. Ruddy believes that self-empowerment is key in ensuring the best possible health outcome in each individual, and that every therapeutic modality offered to his patients has to entail the basic tenets of Naturopathic Medicine: stimulating the healing power of nature, addressing the underlying cause, treating the whole person, doctor as teacher, and prevention as the best possible cure.

Miranda Merkes has been practicing bodywork for 16+ years and most of that time has been spent at GHC. Educating clients on how movements and nerve exercises can regulate our autonomic nervous system and the vast benefits that come with a healthy nervous system have become a passion of hers.