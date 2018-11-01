Is There Hope for Human Rights in the New Political Climate of Mexico?

press release: Emilio Alvarez Icaza has been actively fighting for human rights in the Americas for many years. He was just elected federal senator in the new Congress in Mexico and has declared himself independent from any political party. He is the coordinator of the the grass-roots movement AHORA working on ending corruption and impunity with an agenda of fighting for of the rights of all sectors of Mexican society. He has been invited by the UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program and the UW Law School School Human Rights Program with sponsorship by UW Havens Center to give a presentation on this Thursday, Nov 1 at 4pm.