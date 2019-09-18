Is This the Beginning of the End of Central Bank Independence?

UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Kenneth Rogoff is a renowned professor at Harvard University. His talk on the UW-Madison campus will discuss monetary policy and banking. Anyone interested in business or finance is encouraged to attend. 

Start: 4:30 pm, with reception to follow, Wednesday, September 18, Plenary Room of Grainger Hall, 975 University Avenue, Madison

Free of charge. RSVP as soon as possible at this link.

View Map
Lectures & Seminars
