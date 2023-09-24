media release: Debate: Is War in Ukraine Justified? - Sunday, Sept 24 - 4:00 - 5:30 pm, Madison Watch Party for World BEYOND War's conference -- No War 2023: Nonviolent Resistance to Militarism - RSVP to warabolition@gmail.com for location.

In this 1.5 hour friendly debate, moderated by Marcy Winograd of CODEPINK, we’ll hear 3 perspectives debated: 1) Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine, argued by former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, 2) Ukraine had no choice but to fight Russia, argued by journalist James Brooke who works as the Ukraine/Russia columnist for The New York Sun, and 3) Russia and Ukraine both had options better than war, argued by WBW Executive Director David Swanson.

Defuse Nuclear War & for Peace in Ukraine have called for national and international weeks of action in Sept 24 - Oct 8. Events will be held throughout this country and across the world. In Madison we will host four events. In this third event, we will watch a live-streamed debate by experts on the war in Ukraine. Info on all the events: https://worldbeyondwar.org/madison/